No regrets about not performing at OLIC – Yomi SARS

Even though Abayomi Ekundayo, better known as Yomi Sars, was part of the artistes billed to perform at Olamide Live in Concert last Saturday, he was unable to perform on that day.

A reliable source told Sunday Scoop that, the organisers wanted Yomi Sars to thrill the crowd, but they didn’t want to upset concertgoers who they feared might foment trouble.

When Sunday Scoop contacted him, the police officer said he didn’t feel bad that he was not able to perform because he understood the situation.

He said, “Olamide is my friend;

we started OLIC together. When he did the first and second editions, I was yet to make a name in the music industry. The fact that he invited me to the concert a big deal for me. I don’t feel bad that I couldn’t perform because there was nothing anyone could do about it. Olamide did his best and it wasn’t his fault that I didn’t perform. The crowd is not to blame as well because it was a tense situation.”

He insisted that social media commentators were different from the people on the streets, saying most people who condemned his invitation for the show didn’t attend it.

He explained, “The people at the concert venue were happy when they saw me. Even top personalities who came to the concert told me they came to watch my performance and felt bad that I didn’t perform.

“I was there from the beginning till the end. After OLIC, I still went to the beach with friends and no one attacked me. I’m not bordered by the comments on social media.”

According to him, he now works with the IGP Intelligence Response Team, but most people think he is still with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

When you search, SARS on Goggle, it brings out picture. But I left SARS three years ago. We are the team that arrested the notorious kidnapper, Evans. Look at what I went through on Sunday because people know me as Yomi Sars. But I don’t regret being a policeman; it has brought me to the limelight.”

Speaking about his music career, the Ogun State indigene said, “But for music, you wouldn’t have called me for an interview. Professionally, I started music two years ago but I have been doing music since my days in the police academy.

“I have released many singles, but Adoyoyo, which I released in October, caught people’s attention. In November, to mark my birthday, I released another song, Say No to Drugs. Both videos and audios are online. The latter was produced by Young John. I plan to drop my debut album, Police Is Your Friend, next year.”

Though his parents are dead, Yomi Sars has six siblings and one of them is also in the police force.

He said, “I am the last of six children. My mother was in the police force before she died.”

Yomi Sars insisted that being a musician would not affect his work as a policeman, stating that he was yet to start making money from music.

He said, “It is not easy in the music industry, especially as a police officer doing music as well. You know music must not affect my police work. I only do music whenever I have breaks.”

source: Punch