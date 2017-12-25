Nollywood actress Seun Osigbesan celebrates son as he clocks 4 (photos)

Nigerian actress Seun Osigbesan celebrates her son as he turns a year older – The actress shared adorable photos of her son who clocked four – Osigbesan became known for her role in Nollwood sitcom ‘The Johnsons’ A Nollywood actress and The Johnsons star Seun Osigbesan has taken to social media to celebrate her son. The actress shared cute photos of adorable little man as he clocked four on Monday, December 25.

The actress celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with her son’s birthday as the little champion was lucky to be born on Christmas day. The cute boy Jeffery Oluwantimilehin Osigbesan clocked four years old today. Osigbesan gushed about her son on her Instagram page. She described him as a great child that knows no bounds. She also wished friends, family and fans a Merry Christmas on her post.

Read post below: “It’s a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas for me coz my baby boy was born on this day 4years ago. Happy 4th birthday to my prince, Jeffery Oluwantimilehin Osigbesan. You are such a great child and your greatness will know no bounds. The world will speak of your greatness. A joyful and Merry Christmas to everyone and Happy new year in advance. #kisses ”

