“You Are Not Fit To Sing For God” – Born Again Lady Calls Out Phyno, Flavour And Zoro

A young Nigerian Lady has called out some Nigerian Artistes and berated them for what she saw as ‘misleading the Public’ , the style of switching to Gospel songs right after promoting s*xual Immorality in their videos.

The Lady who goes by the name Ifeoma Vivian Emeka on Facebook, said she found disrespectful, that the artistes were not fit to sing for God.

She wrote:

FLAVOUR ,PHYNO, AND ZORO, IF YOU WANT TO SING FOR GOD DO IT FULL TIME, ,,,,I FIND IT DISRESPECTUL AFTER PROMOTING s*xual IMMORALITY ON YOUR VIDEOS,,, ,,, THE NEXT MINUTE YOU ARE SINGING FOR GOD, GOD IS HOLY AND HIS PEOPLE ARE RIGHTEOUS, STOP MISLEADING THÉ PUBLIC,,YOU ARE NOT FIT TO SING FOR GOD..

Ifeoma is the same lady who used a hot iron to clean her tattoo, after she became born again. She also urged ladies not to wear or fix hair, as they are demonic.

See below:

