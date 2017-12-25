Entertainment

“There Is Nothing Between Wizkid And Me” – Davido

In a recent interview with PunchNg, Davido speaks about the issue with Wizkid

According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said:

There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. There is nothing.

Also, Davido spoke on his experiences in 2017; the awards he claimed, his songs topping charts and the loss of his friends. He said:

Everybody knows what had happened to me this year, especially with the death of my friends. But I just had to overcome it and prevail. It is an amazing feeling when you are able to prevail.

I am happy and I thank God for the great things He has done for me this year. I thank everybody that has been supporting me.

My tour was great, we went to 60 cities around the world and I am going to round it off in Lagos. It would be an amazing show and people should expect madness. It is God I guess.

Source: Punch


You may also like

I didn’t falsify my age – Iyabo Ojo

Wizkid signs 12-year-old boy at his concert, gives him N10 million (Videos)

Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

I’m sure my kids have a nickname for me but I don’t know it — Paul Play

‘Reno, any day I see you just know I will embarrass you’ -Daddy Freeze

Joro Olumofin goes unclad for Christmas photo

Hackers Leak Video of Offset Cheating on Cardi B With Mystery Woman

International actor, Matt Damon’s father dies at 74

Dolapo Oni, Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wande Coal at #WizkidTheConcert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *