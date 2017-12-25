Olu Jacobs joins Instagram!

75-year-old veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has followed the steps of several of his colleagues and joined Instagram!

He’ll be instagramming with the handle @_olujacobs and already has over 1,700 followers as at the time of this report.

The actor shared a photo of himself to launch the page, with the caption:

Hello social world… or is it Instagram world? @ajokesilva

Of course, on hand to welcome him was his wife Joke Silva who reposted the photo with the caption:

:mrgreen: all of the above. Welcome Omo Boy

