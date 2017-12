Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was left in confusion 2days ago after her Red New Iphone, 128g, sn:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel.

Omotola took to her Instagram to plead with the public for their help.

Eairlier today, She posted on her social media ,that the phone has been recovered and urged her fans to be resilient and never underestimate even the most minute property.

Here is what she posted;

source: Instagram