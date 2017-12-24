People ‘Butchered’ By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen During Christmas Carol | Graphic Photos

Graphic photos of some Southern Kaduna residents who were brutally attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been revealed.

A Nigerian man by name, Steven Kefas from Southern Kaduna has shared graphic photos of people who were reportedly attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday in Nindem village of Southern Kaduna.

Some of the victims had their neck slashed while others were left disfigured on the face.

He wrote: “Viewers discretion advised

Graphic images from yesterday’s attack in Nindem village Southern Kaduna. I am sure Elrufai is still paying the Fulani terrorists compensation.

It’s well. SouthernKadunaGenocides have resumed.

Pray4SK”

It would be recalled that four persons were killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman in Kaduna State, according to military spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel IK Ekpeyong.

He said the incident happened on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.

Colonel IK Ekpeyong added that the gunman invaded Godogodo village as the residents were holding a carol at the community square at about 9 pm shooting sporadically, and in the process, killed four persons and injured eight others.

He disclosed that the bodies had been deposited in a mortuary while the eight wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan general hospital for treatment.

He also added that some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal.