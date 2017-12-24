News, Trending

President Buhari summons NNPC director over fuel scarcity

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC  ) , Dr. Maikanti Baru, was summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari over the persistent fuel scarcity the country.

Buhari met the NNPC boss inside his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held as fuel queues continued to increase at the few filling stations selling the product across the country.

It also came at a time a litre of petrol is selling at between N300 and N400 per litre as against the N145 per litre official pump price.

The Presidency announced the meeting between Buhari and Baru in a tweet on one of its twitter handle, @NGRPresident, on Saturday.

The statement indicated that efforts are ongoing to end the scarcity.

The message read, “Tonight (Saturday), President @MBuhari meeting with GMD @NNPCgroup, @DrMKBaru, regarding the fuel supply situation nationwide.

“ The President is very concerned about the situation and all efforts are going into a speedy resolution. Update soon.”


