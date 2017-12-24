Read: Atiku Abubakar’s message to Nigerians

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate Christ in this season of Christmas.

He also urged them to unite and cultivate the spirit of giving, saying there’s more blessing in giving than in receiving.

He also said , “I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.”

Also, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, congratulated Christians in the country for witnessing yet another Christmas, urging them to continue to live by example, especially in their relationship with one another and with adherents of other religions.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha in his message called on Christians to review their activities by demonstrating love towards one another since the birth of Jesus Christ connotes love.

The governor, in a statement, on Saturday, advised Christians to wage war against corruption, hate speech and divisive tendencies.

Source:( Punch Newspaper )