Reekado Banks Apologizes After Yesterday’s Rude To Comment To A Fan On Twitter

Reekado Banks may have unconsciously hurt a Fan With His rude reply on Twitter after he seemingly misunderstood what the fan was saying.

He has been made to apologise on Twitter for wrongfully accusing a fan of hate only to be corrected and made to realise the initial “anybody in reekado concert?” tweet was not meant to spite the singer or play down his craft.

See post below.

Anybody in reekado concert? — Mubarak (@dotishar) December 22, 2017

11000 thousand people bro.. take your unprogressive hating a*s somewhere else https://t.co/qpenFPRzUD — LEYI (@ReekadoBanks) December 23, 2017

Mr @ReekadoBanks this is the remaining part of the ticket I bought with my own money because I'm a big fan. You came on here to insult me . @DONJAZZY … Smh mehn pic.twitter.com/eRIaYH58Pz — Mubarak (@dotishar) December 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/ReekadoBanks/status/944590936000159746

source: Twitter