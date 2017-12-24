Entertainment

Reekado Banks Apologizes After Yesterday’s Rude To Comment To A Fan On Twitter

Reekado Banks may have unconsciously hurt a Fan With His rude reply on Twitter after he seemingly misunderstood what the fan was saying.

He has been made to apologise on Twitter for wrongfully accusing a fan of hate only to be corrected and made to realise the initial “anybody in reekado concert?” tweet was not meant to spite the singer or play down his craft.

See post below.

https://twitter.com/ReekadoBanks/status/944590936000159746

source: Twitter


You may also like

Jonah Hill’s brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies at age 40

Check out Iyabo Ojo’s stunning outfit to her 40th birthday

#FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments

Major Hotness! Beyonce showcases her flawless legs and curves in new photos

90s rapper, DJ, Pam the Funkstress has died

Man caught giving head to his wife in Traffic while they had their baby in the car (18+ Video)

”I suffered domestic violence in my previous marriage” singer Gloria Doyle says

Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back!

Miss America CEO and Board Chair resigns amid email scandal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *