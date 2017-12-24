Trending

See the Heartbreaking Moment a Young Lady Publicly Rejected Her Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal (Video)

The heartbreaking moment a young man saw his marriage proposal to his girlfriend rejected publicly, has been captured on camera in a video clip gone viral online.

A Twitter user identified as Oma Emetu‏ (@Miss_Chioma), took to her cell phone to capture this moment live showing the heartbreaking moment when a lady publicly turned down her boyfriend’s marriage proposal at a fast food restaurant, can imagine the pain he went through in public.

Chioma posted the video and wrote;

“This just happened right now.. A guy just proposed to his girl and she walked away.”

Where the incident happened in Nigeria or the identities of the couple were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report

Watch the video clip below;

https://twitter.com/iamOdino/status/944951144471769089

-AKpraise


You may also like

Pump Attendant gets Arrested For Selling Fuel at a high prize (video)

Meet Actor Yul Edochie’s family, His wife and their lovely kids (Photos)

23-Year-Old Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat For Planning To Marry Someone Else

Liberia to conduct runoff on December 26

11 women die in ghastly motor accident

Finally!!! President Buhari breaks silence over fuel scarcity

Fuel price rises to N250/litre in Enugu

Fuel price hit N200/litre across the country

Israel set to withdraw from UNESCO in 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *