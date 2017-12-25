See how Paul Okoye brought Wizkid and Davido to perform together

The Internet is currently ablaze with the news of Wizkid‘s concert which just ended at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island.

The event saw Wizkid inviting to share the stage with him, his music rival, Davido with both artistes performing Davido’s latest hit song “FIA“.

No one needs to be told the two superstars have been at loggerheads all year. With their coming together to perform, it is safe to say the hatchet has been buried.

Their joint performance has since caused quite the ripple on Twitter and a lot of reactions. It is gathered that the stage collaboration came after One Africa Music Fest CEO, Paul Okoye intervened.

The happy music mogul, who took to Instagram to share a video of the collaboration, thanked Wizkid and Davido for giving him that Christmas and New year gift he so much wanted. He wrote;

