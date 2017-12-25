Entertainment

See how Paul Okoye brought Wizkid and Davido to perform together

The Internet is currently ablaze with the news of Wizkid‘s concert which just ended at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island.

The event saw Wizkid inviting to share the stage with him, his music rival, Davido with both artistes performing Davido’s latest hit song “FIA“.

No one needs to be told the two superstars have been at loggerheads all year. With their coming together to perform, it is safe to say the hatchet has been buried.

Their joint performance has since caused quite the ripple on Twitter and a lot of reactions. It is gathered that the stage collaboration came after One Africa Music Fest CEO, Paul Okoye intervened.

The happy music mogul, who took to Instagram to share a video of the collaboration, thanked Wizkid and Davido for giving him that Christmas and New year gift he so much wanted. He wrote;

source: Instagram

 


You may also like

Nollywood actress Seun Osigbesan celebrates son as he clocks 4 (photos)

Watch as Tiwa Savage and Wizkid hugged for a long period on stage

“I Love You Wizkid!” – Davido Publicly Declares

Mikel Obi Spends Adorable Moments With His Twin Girls At The Beachside

Senator Dino Melaye Look Star Struck As He Met With Olamide (Photo)

TwitterNG reacts After Davido joined Wizkid on stage for #WizkidTheConcert

Actress Oma Nnadi Reveals How A Bleaching Cream Almost Ruined Her Acting Career

Actress Joke Jigan Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend, Jeg

Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Christmas With Lovely Video of Her Singing Family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *