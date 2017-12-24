Entertainment

Singer MC Galaxy To Give Out N1 Million On New Year Day

Nigerian singer and dancer, Innocent Udeme Udofot popularly known as MC Galaxy, has announced that he will be sharing the sum of N1 million between 10 families on January 1, 2018.

He took to his instagram page to announce his intention, he wrote;

“Stay tuned for more details on how to win #showersofblessings 2018 will be better for every body 🙏🏾 if you believe say. SHOWERS OF BLESSINGS 👌🏻”

Innocent Udeme Udofot, better known as MC Galaxy, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after winning the Davido dance competition in 2012. He has worked with Tspize, Swizz Beatz, Uhuru and Shizzi.

Good of him!

 

source: Instagram


