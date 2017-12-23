Entertainment

This Is The Solution 2Face Idibia Recommends For The Fuel Scarcity Around The Country

Following the prevalent hike in the price of petroleum products around the country and the persistent scarcity of fuel, legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has finally given his opinion on what should be done.

Taking to his Twitter page, 2Face said, “‘make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal.”

While some have hailed the idea as a good one, others have quickly reminded the star of the nationwide protest against the federal government he backed out from earlier this year.

source: Twitter


You may also like

Wizkid Talks About Rivalry With Davido

“Mad Over You” Changed My Life- Runtown

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

Wizkid finally shares first photo of his 2nd son, Ayo Balogun Jnr

Miss Nigeria 2017: Mildred Peace Ehiguese becomes the 41st Miss Nigeria

Actress, Ivie Okujaye, expecting her second child! See her baby bump

What A White Lady Told Bizzyaski About SARS

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *