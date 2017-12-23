Entertainment

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Nigerian music sensation,Banky W has revealed his Adopted Older sister we never knew about, and the fans have already started reacting,but the spotlight is centered on his new revelations, in an IG post he wrote;

“Biggest happy birhday shoutout to my adopted big sister-by-fire-by-force, when she’s happy with me and when she’s not…������� The incomparable @kalanne_fubara

Happy Birthday to you Ma. Love you scatter. Thank you for all you do for Africa, all you do for Dubai. God bless you.”

