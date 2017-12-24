”I suffered domestic violence in my previous marriage” singer Gloria Doyle says

In an interview with The Sun, singer and actress, Gloria Doyle, recounted how she suffered domestic violence in her marriage and why she has refused to remarry since her first marriage packed up.

”I walked out of it with my children alive and faced the challenges, stigma and relegation of being a single mother. I took the bull by the horns for my children’s sake and never got remarried for my children’s sake as well and I am all good about it. I experienced excessive beatings for no just reason. It was very painful. I really don’t know how to explain in. I told my ex that after three years of marriage, I wanted to return to my music career and he got so mad he just couldn’t stop battering me accusing me, that I only wanted to be let loose. It was a very sad experience for me”

On her advise for woemn in abusive relationships, Gloria said

”When a relationship gets to the point of verbal abuse, which leads to physical abuse, if care is not taken, anything could happen so I strongly advice, walk out in peace and not in pieces. I have seen many young women lose their lives because they were unable to let go their abusive husband especially when they depend on their husbands for everything. Women feel very uncomfortable walking out of such relationship because of the stigma attached to being a single mother. I am talking about things like ‘oh, she is a single mother, she separated from her husband, she is a divorcee.’ Please, if you are going through an abusive relationship, separate yourself from it for a while. If it is reconcilable, all good and if it is not reconcilable, each party should move on”.

Gloria who was rumored to be getting married to a younger man a few years ago, said it didn’t work out because she is not mentally ready for marriage but that when she is ready, she will give it another shot.

Source: The Sun