Truck transporting iron gates kills newly married lecturer in Abia state (Graphic Photos)

A newly married lecturer at Abia State Polytechnic was killed in a freak accident on Thursday by a Truck conveying iron gates in Aba, Abia State.

According to Facebook user, Chamberline Kelechi, who shared the graphic photos, he said the deceased, who got married two weeks ago, was crushed to death by a part of the iron gates being conveyed to a building site by the Mitsubishi truck.

Read his report and see the extremely graphic photos below.

“A very bloody afternoon….
At about eight poles away from my office..the body lying down was sliced like cow by a part of this iron gate being conveyed to a building site by this Mitsubishi van.
A lecturer at abia poly.he married two weeks ago.
Life like a mist!!
We mourn”

-Gistreel


