Watch as Tiwa Savage and Wizkid hugged for a long period on stage

Wizkid reveals the real chemistry between him and Tiwa Savage – They both hugged during the former’s concert in Lagos – Starboy during the concert also put an end to his alleged beef with Davido There seems to be chemistry between Starboy Wizkid and Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage.

The mother-of-one was also among the many artistes that performed at Wizkid’s sold-out concert held at Eko Hotels in Lagos. Wizzy could not help it when he took to the microphone to reveal the kind of bond that exists between the two of them.

He said “This one na real sister, real f*cking sister, make some noise for Tiwa Savage.” They later performed her Ma Lo hit song together. The duo performed together after which they tightly hugged on live stage in show of appreciation of each other. Watch the video of their warm embrace below

source: Instagram

 


