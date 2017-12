Starboy Wizkid fulfilled his promises in a big way yesterday at his sold-out concert much to the delight of his fans.

Wizkid who had tweeted that he had lots of surprises for his fans at his concert fulfilled his promise by not only performing on stage with his rumored rival Davido but he also brought his first son on stage.

He first surprised his fans by bringing Davido to join him on stage, and also brought his 6-year-old first son, Boluwatife to join him on stage.

source: Gistreel