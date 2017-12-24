Entertainment

“Without good S*x, I will cheat even if you give me all the money” – Actress, Juliet Njemanze

Nollywood actress , Juliet Njemanze , in her interview with Vanguard talked about s*x, relationship and money. According to the actress, apart from knowing God, s*x is next thing topping her list. She said; For me, apart from knowing God and all.

s*x is the most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely s*x before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you On being in a relationship,

the actress said;

I have a boyfriend, but I don’t like to say that out loud because he’s an actor as well, I’m not going to mention his name. But at the right time, it will be out there. On the attraction, Juliet said; He is a kind person and he has a lot of respect for me.

I don’t joke with my respect, so as long as a man respects me, that’s it. Did you meet each other on set? Yes, we actually met on set.

source: Theinfong


