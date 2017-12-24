Entertainment

Wizkid finally shares first photo of his 2nd son, Ayo Balogun Jnr

Nigerian singer Wizkid has shared the first photo of his second kid after months he finally acknowledged the paternity of the child.

He took to his Snapchat account to share a photo of King Ayo Balogun with love emojis.

This comes weeks after he welcomed his third child ,Zion with his manager.

If you recall, in 2016, Wzikid’s 2nd babymama, Guinean model,Binta Diallo accused him of being a dead beat dad.She even went as far as posting a the results of a DNA test which proved Wizkid was the father.

Despite that, he never publicly acknowledged the little boy until May this year when he replied a fan who shared a collage of his two baby mamas and said he was lucky to have such pretty women birth his kids, saying Wizkid had good taste in women.The singer then replied saying;

“God bless them for my boys”

-Gistreel


You may also like

Wizkid Talks About Rivalry With Davido

“Mad Over You” Changed My Life- Runtown

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

Miss Nigeria 2017: Mildred Peace Ehiguese becomes the 41st Miss Nigeria

Actress, Ivie Okujaye, expecting her second child! See her baby bump

What A White Lady Told Bizzyaski About SARS

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Toke Makinwa: “I Fart And It Smells Really Bad Too” – OAP Replies Follower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *