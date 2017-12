Apart from Davido joining him on stage as they performed his single ‘FIA’ becoming one of the highlights of his concert ‘Wizkid The Concert’ which held at Eko Hotel yesterday, Starboy records CEO, Wizkid reportedly signed a 12-year-old boy, Ahmed, who freestyled at the concert.

Ahmed who wowed the audience and the superstar singer, was reportedly given #10million by Wizkid, who also pledged to help him grow in his music career.

Here’s a video of the boy’s performance;

Watch here