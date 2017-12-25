Wizkid signs 12 year old boy to Starboy Records, gives him N10 million.

Music Superstar, Wizkid yesterday did something really amazing at his sold-concert at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Following his mindblowing performance of FIA with Davido…

Wizkid allowed a youngster freestyle at his concert.. Apparently, the boy was in front of the stage, and he picked him up, gave him the mic, allow him freestyle and then signed him to his Starboy record label, and also pledged N10 million to him to grow.

Talk about, receiving your end-of-year blessing before the new year!

See the video where the youngster performed;

source: Gistreel