Entertainment

Wizkid Talks About Rivalry With Davido

Nigerian popstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, in a new interview talked about rivalry with his colleague, Davido.

Speaking about the issue with Sunday Scoop, Wizkid said,

“I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, and I believe that the sky is wide enough for all to fly. This year has been very great for me and I am thankful to God and all my fans. I have been very busy and it has been a roller-coaster for me. I don’t take it for granted, and I will always put my best into all that I do. It is about showcasing Nigeria to the world in the proper light, and I am glad that there is now more focus on African music. There are indeed a lot of talents out here.”

On what prompted his visit to his old neighbourhood in Surulere, Lagos, earlier in the year, he said,

“I am a Surulere boy through and through. That is my identity and I’m proud of where I come from. I went back to the hood to see my people and to spread some love. I have spent the most part of this year travelling, so when I had the opportunity to mingle with my people, I took it.”

The singer also stated that he was humbled by his recognition as the Best International Act by the Music of Black Origin award in England.

“I see that award as a win for Africa. It is a special and humbling one for me and my fans,” he said.

-Sunday Scoop


You may also like

“Mad Over You” Changed My Life- Runtown

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

Wizkid finally shares first photo of his 2nd son, Ayo Balogun Jnr

Miss Nigeria 2017: Mildred Peace Ehiguese becomes the 41st Miss Nigeria

Actress, Ivie Okujaye, expecting her second child! See her baby bump

What A White Lady Told Bizzyaski About SARS

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Toke Makinwa: “I Fart And It Smells Really Bad Too” – OAP Replies Follower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *