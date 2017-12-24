Entertainment

#WizkidTheConcert What Special Surprise Does The Star Boy Have For Everyone?

Haven toured and shut-down various cities across the world, Nigerian international pop star; Wizkid is bringing the heat home as he will be holding his homecoming concert themed ‘Wizkid The Concert’ tonight at Eko Hotels, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is a long-awaited event as fans in Nigeria have been craving an exclusive Wizkid experience. The Star Boy made a prior announcement of his homecoming concert last year, but failed to pull it through due to health challenges as revealed by the singer.

It’s finally happening tonight and Wizkid has got everyone even more hyped as a result of an announcement he made earlier today; ‘I’ve got a special surprise for everyone tonight’, he tweeted.

Lagos! Tonight i got serious surprises !😇💥

— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2017

What could he be possibly have in store for his fans? Will he pull a DJ Khaled on us by bringing out his son(s) for a performance?

Oh wait! Could it be that he has plans of bringing out his arch-rival Davido on stage? The rivalry between these two pop heavyweights is no secret and having to see them perform would sure make for a very pleasant surprise.

It’s a couple of hours to the event so stay in touch as we’ll be here to keep you posted with all the happenings from the event.

