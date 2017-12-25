Yemi Osinbajo frowns at the state fuel scarcity in Nigeria

Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that it is a shame that this year’s Christmas celebration is been celebrated in Nigeria in discomfort which is caused by the lingering fuel scarcity.

This was confirmed by in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday morning qouted the Vice President as speaking during the interactions he had with some people keeping vigil at two filling stations in Lagos.

Osinbajo was said to have made surprise appearances at Oando Filling Station in Lekki and Hayden Petrol Station, Victoria Island.

“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort.

” This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year,” he was qouted as telling those who were on queue to buy the scarce commodity.

He said the Federal Government was moving as quickly as it could to solve the fuel crisis and reduce the difficulties Nigerians were facing as a result.

He added, “We are trying to move as quickly as we can. Obviously, people have gone through a lot of pain and anguish in the past few days, and that is deeply regretted.

“We are trying to do what we can to move as quickly as possible and there is certainly enough products to be able to solve the problem.

“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon.

“I am going around with the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources here in Lagos to ensure that first, the trucks are being loaded from all the depots, and also looking at the filling stations to see that things are moving on very well.

Source: (Punch Newspaper )