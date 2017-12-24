“Zari leave my Diamond alone, I’m in charge”- Diamond Platnumz Babymama tells his wife to stay away

Diamond Platnumz’s Babymama Hamisa Mobetto has become a threat to his wife, Zari Hassan, and this is making the mum of five very uncomfortable.

According to SDE, the latest drama started when Zari went on a radio station to diss her husband, slamming him for sleeping with a ‘low life’ in their matrimonial home. She also added that the singer is on probation for daring to bring Hamisa into their home.

She said:

“I can even date a hundred men, I love being loved…Even if i left him today, I will date someone tomorrow. He is on probation! Why cheat on me with a low life, in my bed and without a condom? We had a discussion and I made it very clear that he should stop misbehaving and focus on his family and career. Until then, with musicians you never know when the next scandal is going to happen, I’m just out here with my guns ready. But he is being the man he supposed to be.”

Her comments reportedly got to Hamisa the wrong way, because SDE reports that sources close to the socialite reveals her plan to have Zari Hassan kicked out of Diamond Platnumz’s house.

source: Gistreel