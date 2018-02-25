25-year-old man weds his 17-year-old blood sister in Anambra

A 25-year-old man, Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe, has reportedly tied the knot with his 17-year-old biological sister in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Chiadikobi, the sixth of 10 children (eight boys and two girls) by Mr. Louis Ezeibekwe, is a mathematics teacher at Community Secondary School, Isuofia, also in Aguata local government area

According to the Chiadikobi, he got the directives from God.

Ezeibekwe told Punch that he had a revelation where God told him to marry his sibling. He further quoted Bible passages in Deuteronomy to illustrate that siblings could marry each other.

In his words;

“One advantage of doing this is that it discourages divorce. It also retains family values and norms. I don’t feel guilty. I don ’t feel ashamed. I don ’t feel intimidated in any way. Only God can stop us,”

The teacher said he did not pay any bride price to anybody in respect of the marriage.

The wedding was conducted by Chiadikobi’s elder brother, Chijioke Ezeibekwe, who is the priest of Dwelling Fullness of God Church, Agba, Ekwulobia.

However, the youth of the village had set ablaze the church, Dwelling Fullness of God Church, where the wedding was conducted. According to them, it is an abomination and an act that could incur the wrath of the gods upon the village.

The traditional prime minister of Ekwulobia, Gabriel Ezeukwu, while reacting to the issue said ;

“Agba village youths, who saw the marriage as an abomination, set ablaze the church where the wedding took place.

“I restrained them from further action against the man and his family. If it were in the past, the entire family would be burnt down because this is a grave abomination and sin.”

The eldest son of the family, Emeka Ezeibekwe vowed to resist their union, saying “It ’s over my dead body that they will call themselves husband and wife. It can’t happen.”

Punch