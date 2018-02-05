5 Things Buhari Nigerians Think Of Buhari’s Corruption Fight

Since the Transparency International released a report showing that the perception of corruption has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians have continued to react. Here are our 5 for today

Stopping trials after alleged suspect joins APC

…Since Gov. Isa Yuguda joined APC his trial with EFCC suddenly developed hearing problems. Since Senator Musiliu Obanikoro joined APC his trial with the EFCC suddenly developed malaria. And Buhari is Mr. Integrity? God will punish some people soon and send them to hell fire. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 25, 2018

No big man has been touched

The Presidency said "It was once unthinkable to touch big men for corruption in Nigeria but Buhari ended impunity for corruption". But which big man has PMB sacked? Obj sacked 4 ministers for corruption. Yar’adua 1 and GEJ sacked 3. Which big man has Buhari sacked for corruption? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 25, 2018

Bring back known ‘thief’ into government

Jonathan dismissed Maina, Nigeria’s biggest ever alleged thief, and declared him wanted, Buhari brought him back, readmitted him into the civil service and gave him double promotion. Now, Buhari is criticizing Transparency International. Are they also wailers or PDP members? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 24, 2018

Uncomfortable with criticisms

Was it not last year that President Buhari praised Transparency International? Now he‘s attacking them for saying the obvious truth-that corruption is worse under him. He can't have it both ways. He can't praise them when they say good about him and attack them when they say bad. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 24, 2018

Borrowing for nothing

When President Buhari took over power in May 29, 2015, the nation’s debt profile was ₦12.06 trillion, but between 2015 and 2017, it went up to ₦22trillion. This government borrowed ₦10trillion in 30months without any meaningful completed project. #BuhariMustGo #GetYourPVC — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) February 24, 2018