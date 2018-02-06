6 Celebrities That killed It In Their Outfits This Last Weekend

Weekend is always the time to catch our celebrities in their best and relaxed moment. It is also the time for parties, dinners and functions and that means that people will have to dress up.

Over the weekend there were a number of functions attended by celebrities who either dressed up or dressed down and some of them were simply out of this world.

These are 6 of the best dressed and most beautiful celebrities over weekend.

1. Rita Dominic



Rita Dominic is the definition of beauty in this flowing gown by Lanre Dasilva Ajayi. She wore this dress to the Silverbird Man of The year Awards and she stood out in it.

2. Eku Edewor



Eku Edewor in this beautiful gown with the long slit looks divine and her braided hair and gladiator heels make her look a roman goddess.

3. Lily Afe



Lily Afe looks beautiful in this mono-strap with a lovely bow she wore to the private screening of her movie Bound over the weekend. It was obvious that it was dressed for it.

4. Toyin Abraham



Toyin Abraham looks gorgeous in red. the colour and design of the dress screams attention which was what she got at the premiere of her movie Disguise on Sunday.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu



Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Knows how to turn heads and he certainly did when he stepped into the BB Naija Sunday Live Show stage. The outfit by designer Mai Atafo has been getting people talking but the fact that should not be denied his how Ebuka wears the outfit well.

6. Yemi Alade



It’s not everyday that you see artiste Yemi Alade in a ‘normal’ looking dress but when you do you can’t help but appreciate. Yemi wore this for a normal working Sunday and she looks great in it. The colour and the fringe just adds a bit of retro to it, just exactly like her.

source: Stargist