7 Nigerian celebrities and their cute kids (Photos)



We take a look at some celebrities in Nigeria and their beautiful children.

The joy of every marriage is the fruit of beautiful children which is seen as a blessing to that marriage.

In Nigeria, we have countless wonderful celebrities who have been blessed with children. Today, we take a look at some celebrities who have cute kids.

1. Basket Mouth



Basket Mouth is unarguable Nigeria’s funniest comedian. He has been able to capture the hearts of both the young and old with his spontaneous jokes. When it comes to his family, Basket Mouth has a beautiful wife and two beautiful children, Jason and Janelle.

2. Timi Dakolo



Timi Dakolo is one amazing soulful singer whose love for his family has no bounds. It is a well-known fact that Timi Dakolo is never shy to show off his beautiful wife and love three children, Alex, Zoe, and Hallel. He gushes about them constantly on his social media pages.