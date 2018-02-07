Entertainment, Gossip

7 Nigerian celebrities and their cute kids (Photos)


We take a look at some celebrities in Nigeria and their beautiful children.

The joy of every marriage is the fruit of beautiful children which is seen as a blessing to that marriage.
In Nigeria, we have countless wonderful celebrities who have been blessed with children. Today, we take a look at some celebrities who have cute kids.
1. Basket Mouth

Basket Mouth is unarguable Nigeria’s funniest comedian. He has been able to capture the hearts of both the young and old with his spontaneous jokes. When it comes to his family, Basket Mouth has a beautiful wife and two beautiful children, Jason and Janelle.
2. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo is one amazing soulful singer whose love for his family has no bounds. It is a well-known fact that Timi Dakolo is never shy to show off his beautiful wife and love three children, Alex, Zoe, and Hallel. He gushes about them constantly on his social media pages.


Tags

You may also like

Though people look down on us, we’re proud of our job – Lagos female bus conductors

“Elephant Swallowed My Housing Refund?”; Retired Police Officer Cries Out

VIDEO:Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno ,Flavour N’abania Just Hanging Out Together

Lagos Secondary Student Stabbed In The Eye By Fellow Student (Photos)

Actress Moyo Lawal declares herself “Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women”

Davido’s Uncle,Ademola Adeleke dances to Olamide’s WO at Silverbird Awards (Videos)

Nigerian doctors have dealt us severe blows, celebrities cry out

Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, others thrill fans at Adron Homes party

I was terrible at music, Jim Iyke admits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *