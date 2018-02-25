Entertainment

‘More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated’ – Nigerian rapper, Eldee

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eldee in a passionate post highlights the reason why we don’t have enough mentors for young enterpeneurs.

According to him, ‘many of our wealthy weren’t business savvy, they were simply lucky and you can’t teach luck’.

 

He also adds that, ‘that’s why they can’t offer you any valuable business advice. More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated, stolen or usurped. Genuine business success is rare so don’t be surprised when all they can tell you is “by the grace of God”. Don’t get me wrong, there are many successful businessmen that can mentor the best in the world, they’re just rarely in the top 5% of our wealthy class, and not nearly enough to support the millions of young up and coming entrepreneurs’.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

#BBNaija 2018: “I had a one night stand s*x with Ifu Ennada, when she came to flirt with me” — Rapper CDQ confirms

Don Jazzy’s Career Is Dead Too If You Say Mine Is Dead – K-Solo Compares Himself With Don Jazzy

BBNaija Former Housemate Gifty Steps Out Without Panties (See Photo)

Rihanna Becomes The First-Ever Artist To Earn Eight Number Ones From One Album In The History Of Billboard

“I Wasn’t Really Treated Like A Celebrity In NYSC Camp” – Yoruba Actor, Owolabi Ajasa

#BBNaija2018: Nina Says Love Has Made Her Lose Focus On The 45M Grand Prize

See The Black Ferrari Worth Over N600 Million Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Reportedly Bought For Her (Photos)

R Kelly Has Been Evicted From His Atlanta Home For Unpaid Rent

WOW!!! See The Huge Amout Of Money Fuji Star, Saheed Osupa Earns Annually

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *