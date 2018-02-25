‘More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated’ – Nigerian rapper, Eldee

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eldee in a passionate post highlights the reason why we don’t have enough mentors for young enterpeneurs.

According to him, ‘many of our wealthy weren’t business savvy, they were simply lucky and you can’t teach luck’.

He also adds that, ‘that’s why they can’t offer you any valuable business advice. More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated, stolen or usurped. Genuine business success is rare so don’t be surprised when all they can tell you is “by the grace of God”. Don’t get me wrong, there are many successful businessmen that can mentor the best in the world, they’re just rarely in the top 5% of our wealthy class, and not nearly enough to support the millions of young up and coming entrepreneurs’.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog