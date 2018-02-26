80-Year-Old Alaafin of Oyo Welcomes A Set Of Twins With One Of His Young Wives

Alaafin of Oyo and his wife

One of Nigeria’s most powerful monarchs, 80-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is celebrating after one of his wives, Memunat recently gave birth to a set of twin.

Many of his subjects have taken to social media to congratulate the royal father after beautiful photos of the twins surfaced online. The monarch also has grown up children who are doing well in different spheres of life.

His son, Prince Akeem Adeyemi AKA Skimeh is a two-term Chairman, Atiba Local Government and the present honourable representing Afijio/Oyo East/ Oyo West/ Atiba Federal Constituency in the House of Reps; Princess Adetutu Adeyemi-Akhigbe, the Honourable Commissioner of Culture in Governor Ajimobi’s first term and Princess Folasade Adeyemi, a cultural ambassador and CEO, Arewa House of Culture are all representing their father, the Alaafin in a good way.

