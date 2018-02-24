80-year old Alaafin of Oyo welcomes a set of twins with one of his young wives (PHOTOS)

Renowned 80-year-old monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is the latest father in town, as he just welcomed a set of twins with one of his young wives, Memunat.
The photos of the beautiful kids has already surfaced online Doom the monarch who has four wives.
See the beautiful twins below:
These three seem to be the most prominent out of Alaafin’s children.
PRINCE BABATUNDE ISRAEL ADEYEMI
The crown-prince of Oyo Babatunde could be best described as humility personified. He is a professional to the core; a qualified lawyer and graduate of Utman-Dan-Fodio University, Sokoto. Prince Babatunde is a pastor in his fifties and happily married with lovable kids. He works in the legal department of the Oodu’a Investment Limited. His wife, Omolara Adeyemi is a Justice of Oyo State High Court.
PRINCESS FOLASADE ADEYEMI
Arewa Omoba as she is fondly called is the brain behind most of the cultural activities in Oyo. She is the C.E.O Arewa House of Culture, a company which is into cultural promotions and seminars. She schooled in the United States of America, but deeply rooted in Yoruba culture and tradition. She is also a politician and women leader in Oyo.
Source – akpraise