Abacha’s Powerful Daughter, Gumsu Shares Photos Of Her Brothers Online

Gumsu Abacha-Fadil, daughter of former military Head of State and military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha has posted a photo collage of her brothers on Instagram..
 

Gumsu Abacha appears to be missing her siblings as she recently shared a beautiful photo collage of them on her Instagram page yesterday.

 

The beautiful woman who is also regarded as Gumsu Benyero Fadil is the second daughter of the late former head of State and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces, General Sani Abacha. She has been described as a very powerful and influential woman who has kept a low profile since the demise of her father.

She studied Interior Design and Creative Arts from the University of Jordan. She is married to Cameroon-born billionaire and replica of Aliko Dangote in that francophone country, in the person of  Alhaji Fadil Bayero, who is also one of the leading politicians and philanthropist  in Cameroon.

