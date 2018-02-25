News Feed

Abuja Birthday Bash Of Nigerian Singer, Faze Reportedly Flops

Yesterday was the birthday celebration of former Plantashun Boiz band member, Faze which held at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The event had in attendance top celebrities like his former band member, 2Baba, AY comedian, Harrysong and lots of others.


His celebrity friends all took to social media to announce their presence at the capital city for the event which was also a concert and was to be the singer’s biggest in recent in times.


Harrysong wrote on Instagram:


“Movement = Abuja =faze&friends tonite. #happiness#soamazing #altersoldiers @iamdezignis here OYOYO”


2Baba wrote:


“me and @aycomedian off to faze and friends concert @ nicon luxury abuja. join us”


AY comedian:


“showtime with my neighbour @official2baba for @fazealone live at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja”


