Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Damilola have welcomed their second child, a son. Sharing photos of the newborn on Instagram, he wrote:

“Hey lil bro I’m going to love you like daddy loves me… #firstmeetssecond #familyfirst #daddysboys”

Their first son celebrated his first birthday in 2017.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog