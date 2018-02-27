Actor Uche Maduagwu Prays For Rita Dominic To Find A Husband This Year

Rita Dominic

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his social media page to pray for actress Rita Dominic to find a man this year.

Rita who is 42 years is still unmarried. Many believe she has not found the right man that matches her taste.

Taking to Instagram to pray for the actress, Uche Maduagwu wrote:

“God will answer your prayer this year… @ritadominic I see the handwriting on the wall of certainty, this year will definitely not pass you by…

They say “weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”. @ritadominic I don’t know that particular THING that has been your number 1 prayer point before God, but I am optimistic that God will answer you this year, sometimes people mistake our smiles for perfection, but nobody really knows our little-unsaid prayers to God, all they see is the beautiful makeup, and great smiles.

It just shows that everyone has one thing or the other he/she is looking up to God for. @ritadominic I don’t know why I’m being led to say these words to you, but God is working things out for your good, it would definitely end in praise and thanksgiving. Can someone please say an Amen to this my Big sister.”

Uche Maduagwu

Recall that actor, Jim Iyke had in an interview revealed why he couldn’t marry the actress. Explaining why , Iyke said: “Rita and I met when I was just beginning to embrace fame, and the comforts that came with it. The laurels, the distraction, even the destruction. And Rita is not the kind of woman that hangs around a lot. We were very deep with each other. We still are great-friends though we don’t speak constantly.

As a matter of fact, it may surprise you that we haven’t spoken to each other in over two years. But when we meet, we are cordial, and respectful. There is that deep rooted thing of a man or woman you shared something with.

I don’t think Rita at that time was looking at longevity, truthfully. Don’t forget, I was the kid with the crazy afro, ready to start a fight anywhere. My life was about having a good time and as many conquests as possible. So, who wants that kind of guy?”

