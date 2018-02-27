Actor Uche Maduagwu Turns To Online Prayer Warrior On Rita Dominic’s Problem

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has turned himself to a prayer warrior online after he dedicated a full post of lengthy prayer words to thee popular nollywood actress, Rita Dominic.

Even though the hidden intentions of the prayer is unknown but it’s almost possible to be because of the actress inability to get married despite achieving old age.

Uche shared a mixed photos of him and the actress together and wrote the below words on it:

”God will answer your prayer this year…⛪⛪ @ritadominic I see the hand writing on the wall of certainty, this year will definitely not pass you by…🚕🚙🚚 They say “weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”.🌺🌺 @ritadominic I don’t know that particular THING that has been your number 1 prayer point before God, but i am optimistic that God will answer you this year, sometimes people mistake our smiles for perfection, but nobody really knows our little unsaid prayers to God, all they see is the beautiful makeup, and great smiles.💄🙏🏼It just shows that everyone has one thing or the other he/she is looking up to God for. ✏✏ @ritadominic i don’t know why I’m being led to say these words to you, but God is working things out for your good, it would definitely end in praise and thanksgiving. Can someone please say an Amen for this my Big sister.😍😍 #repost #love #beautiful #Mua #nollywood #share #Nigeria #event #blogger #joy #smile #fashion #Uk #Lagos #Abuja #follow #pics #followUs #picture #actor #instagram #pretty #model #cinema #blog #happy #likes #sister #quote #Accra”

The post have caused enough controversy online as many people praised the actor for his prayerful options while many condemned him to stay away from issues that doesn’t concern him.

Source: Naijaloaded