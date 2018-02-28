Entertainment, Gossip

Actor Williams Uchemba Buys Himself A New House In The US (Photos)


Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actor and Instagram comedian, Williams Uchemba as he bought himself a whole new crib in the United States.

Sharing the good news, the’i don’t like what i hate’ inventor on IG wrote:

“MY NEW CRIB!!! Ladies and Gentlemen… still in the first quarter of the year and God’s faithfulness keeps increasing everyday..So since I’m not yet married this is going to be for me, myself and I…Let’s get to work with Furnishing… #Jesusisking #seekFirstGod’skingdom NEW CRIB ALERT!!!”

How old is he again biko? lol

See more photos here:


