Actress, Beverly Osu Looks Sexy In Lingerie From Her Latest Photo Shoot

Actress, Beverly Osu is looking sexy and beautiful in these latest photos from her magazine cover photo shoot that were just recently released.
The actress posted these sexy lingerie photos of herself on Instagram and she looks great with her perfect body. These photos of Beverly were taken for her interview with Bold Magazine as she talks about romance as the month of love is rounding off.
See the sexy Beverly Osu in these photos;
@beverly_osu on romance… Bold: Would you consider yourself a romantic at heart? Bev: Yes! i am hopelessly romantic. Bold: What would you say is the sweetest thing you have ever done for a guy? Bev: For a guy or my guy? Bold: Whoever fits into that box. Bev: I made a guy… head on to bmafrica.com to read and view the full feature. [email protected] and styling @Bellaadeleke Make up @j0rdanna Photography @mr_laah #bmafrica #boldmagazineafrica #beverlyosu #feature #nigerianfashion
Don’t need your approval to be me.💎👸🏿👑 – Let’s talk romance with @bmafricagram – Creative Director = @bellaadeleke 📸 = @mr_laah Mua = @j0rdanna – #GOE #Godapproved #grace #blackdiamond #blessed #legend #iamwhoiam #skin #darkskin #careergoals #lingeriemodel #flowers #bloom #bold #goals #beautiful🖤💎👸🏿🌏🌍🌎
As we round up lovers season , I had a chat with @bmafricagram to talk love and romance 😜☺️.. – Head on to www.bmafrica.com to see the rest 🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️ – Creative director – @bellaadeleke 📸 by @mr_laah Mua = @j0rdanna – #GOE #suckerforlove #love #romance #lingeriemodel #blackdoll #rose #darkskin #redlips #worldstar #model
source: Instagram