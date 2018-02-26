Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Biodun Okeowo Curses A Fan Who Slammed Her For “Not Taking Care Of Her Mother”


Nollywood Yoruba actress “Biodun Okeowo” popularly known as “Omobutty” has taken to her instagram page to places all the available curses in the Bible on a lady, who said she won’t reap the fruit of her labor, on her kids for not taking care of her mother.

Below Is What She Wrote:

Good morning fams! I overlook most things but when it comes to curses and that, that has to do with my kids I don’t keep calm. Please fams one word for this idiot. Because right now I don’t understand why some people will hide under private page to perpetrate an evil act like this😳. A curse on a mum who’s struggling on her kids…. Girl I place all the curses in the Bible on you @ola_mi_de gbogbo awon abiyamo aye ati orun won a panu po sepe fun e😡
For your information girl, my mother lives with me she’s not in Ijebu. I know you will deactivate this account soon but all the curses shall follow you, wherever you go in Jesus Name too Amen!


