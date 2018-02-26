Actress Biodun Okeowo Curses Troll Who Accused Her Of Starving Her Mother

Curvy Nollywood actress and media personality, Biodun Okeowo cursed a troll who accused her of starving and abandoning her mother in Ijebu, Ogun state.

The follower identified as Ola_mi_de, further rained curses on the actress, saying she won’t eat the fruit of her labour.

She wrote;

Your mama dey starve for Ijebu, you dey do fashion parade anyhow here. All those two children sef, you no go reap the fruit of your labour on them in Jesus name.

he actress who was obviously angry with the statement, blasted the troll.

She wrote;

Good morning fams! I overlook most things but when it comes to curses and that, that has to do with my kids I don’t keep calm. Please fams one word for this idiot.

Because right now I don’t understand why some people will hide under private page to perpetrate an evil act like this😳. A curse on a mum who’s struggling on her kids…. Girl I place all the curses in the Bible on you @ola_mi_degbogbo awon abiyamo aye ati orun won a panu po sepe fun e😡

For your information girl, my mother lives with me she’s not in Ijebu. I know you will deactivate this account soon but all the curses shall follow you, wherever you go in Jesus Name too Amen!

source: Instagram