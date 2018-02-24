Entertainment

Actress Jackie Appiah Buys Brand New Maserati

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah took to her page to share the picture of the brand new 2018 maserati she bought for herself.

The actress shared a photo of her posing beside the whip and wrote;

In all things, be grateful. Work Hard and Play Hard. 🙏MASERATI
The beautiful ride cost over $70,000 in the auto market.

Congratulations to her.

Jackie Aygemang Appiah is a Ghanaian Actress and Model.

The actress is the last child in a family of five. She was born on 5th December, 1983 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was born in Canada & spent her early childhood in Canada but relocating to Ghana with her mother at age 10.

Jackie Appiah is originally from Kumasi in Ghana, but was born in Canada. In 2005 she got married and has a son.

In 2001 she made her first appearance on screen when she was invited by Edward Seddoh to play the role of Enyonam Blagogee. After her first movie, she later took part in many blockbusters movies such as Tentacles, Games People Play, Sun-city.

She believed to be a shy girl when she first started acting. The movie “Mummy’s Daughter” made her famous in Ghana. She has acted in many Nollywood films such as Black Soul & Bitter Blessing alongside with actor Ramsey Noah. Popular Ghana movies she featured in includes Beyonce, President Daughter, Princess Tyra, Pretty, The King is Mine, etc.

