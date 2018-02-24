Actress Moyo Lawal declares herself “Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women”

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal shared this bootilicious photo in respeonse to someone who tried to body shame her.



According tot he actress, ‘someone tried to bodyshame me. Me? Moyo Lawal?? Its like you want to be unfortunate’.

Then she continued to add, ‘Emi? Commissioner of Short and fat Women. Please don’t let anyone bodyshame you oooh, you are perfect the way you are, just please make sure you are healthy ….. If someone is perfect … Surgery has entered setting, so don’t allow anyone get to you. Please the only thing that pains my heart is that them bodyshamers be looking like a ?? Did I forget class captain of #Teampepperdem. Me I won’t block you oooh, frustration will make you go and save money for surgery’.