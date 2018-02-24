Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

The internet has been left buzzing with the #Omotola4point0 event which took place at the prestigious Landmark Centre, Victoria Island on Sunday, February 11th, 2018.

The ceremony was meant to commemorate the birthday celebration of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who clocked 40 years. To keep the memory of the event fresh in the minds of her fans, the actress shared new pictures showing her and hubby, Capt Ekeinde in a gold Rolls Royce.

She shared the photos on Instagram with the below caption;

“Day5! Back story… I’d had a 5 days run of events…Lost My voice…. Was Very tired… Dealing with Last minute. Then…My No1 phone drops and scrambles…. I’m thinking Really…? But it’s my birthday and… Nothing! Was going to ruin it… I was Ready… #omotola4point0”

Some of the celebrities and prominent Nigerians at Omotola’s event include 2face Idibia, King Sunny Ade, Shina Peters, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, The Otunba Adekunle Ojora and wife, The Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Mr. Tony Elumelu and wife, Awele Elumelu, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Debola Williams among others.

The Esama of Benin, Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion joined Omotola and her husband in cutting of the cake at the event which overshadowed every other event that took place that same week.

It even became a social media trend with lots of her celebrity friends hash-tagging pictures from the event.

After the glamorous week-long birthday celebration, Omotola paid a visit to the historic town of Badagry. The actress was accompanied by her husband as they paid a visit to The Akran of Badagry, De Aholu Menu-Toyi.

source: Gistreel