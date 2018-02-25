Actress Rita Dominic Stuns At Silverbird Man Of The Year Awards

Nollywood Screen-Diva, Rita Dominic has shown over time that her sense of style is not one to be messed with.

Her confidence and creativity translates from her hairstyle to her shoes each time she steps out.

The actress sent tongues wagging at the SilverbIrd man of the year award that took place last night, February 23rd.

She stepped out in a light blue Lanre DaSilva piece, finished off with a black cloth and pulled back hair.

The Silverbird Awards also witnessed the presence of the ‘dancing’ Senator, Ademola Adeleke , who did not fail to deliver as he was seen dancing to Olamide’s hit track – WO.

