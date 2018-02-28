Adekunle Gold Reveals Touching Story Behind His Latest Single ‘Ire’ And This Is it

Music artiste Adekunle Gold recently released a single Ire and it is receiving much praise from critics and listeners together.

The afro singer is now sharing with the world the story behind the song. According to him Ire is dedicated to his younger sister whom he lost in 2011 to a heart complications.

Adekunle, who made this known on Instagram, said she is one of the favorite parts of his memories. He wrote,

“For Busayo

Who is Busayo?

I’ve been getting this question a lot. Busayo is my sister. We lost her in 2011 to a Heart Complication. I’m fiercely protective of my family but I didn’t think I could skip out one of my favorite memories or people in life.

Busayo was symbolically represented by the little girl skipping around me in the video as that is who she was in real life.

She never left my side, matter of fact, she was my younger twin. We looked alike and she could sing for the whole of AFRICA.

In my heart, I believe I sing for the both of us; It was only right that I dedicated the video to her memory…”

Read his post below.

source: Instagram