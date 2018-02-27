Entertainment

Adekunle Gold shares throwback photo with his late sister

Singer Adekunle Gold shared this throwback photo with her sister who died of heart complications in 2011. He revealed that he dedicated his new song to her. He wrote;

“For Busayo”
Who is Busayo?
I’ve been getting this question a lot. Busayo is my sister. We lost her in 2011 to a Heart Complication. I’m fiercely protective of my family but I didn’t think I could skip out one of my favorite memories or people in life.
Busayo was symbolically represented by the little girl skipping around me in the video as that is who she was in real life.
She never left my side, matter of fact, she was my younger twin. We looked alike and she could sing for the whole of AFRICA.
In my heart, I believe I sing for the both of us; It was only right that I dedicated the video to her memory…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


