Hello,

I have noticed that my wife doesn’t get turned out without first watching P0*n. This started a couple of months ago when she started hanging out with her old friend from the university. She said that her friend had so many P0*n videos on her phone and would let her watch. She first came criticising the friend to me. She said her friend was dirty minded. I brushed it off them as one of those women talk. Like, which woman leaves P0*n videos on her phone.

Then my wife started downloading it on her phone, making us watch it together saying we could learn new stuff esp since I was always complaining that her bedroom prowess were next to nothing. At first, I felt she was just trying to learn until I noticed she would even let me touch her without first watching P0*n.

I’m so disgusted by it and don’t know what to do. Please help.

